Call for my arrest reckless, sign of incompetence – Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and immediate past Governor of Kano State, has described the recent call by the Kano State Government for his arrest over alleged comments relating to the establishment of a militia group as baseless and reckless.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Saturday, Dr Ganduje said the call for his arrest is reckless, baseless, and a clear reflection of the Kano State Governor’s desperation and incompetence.

He noted that such an unfounded declaration by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf amounts to an abdication of responsibility by a leader who has consistently failed to secure the lives and property of the people of Kano State.

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the State, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows, while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures.

“At a time when communities such as Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa and other affected areas are living in fear, the Governor has neither visited nor shown empathy toward the victims.

“His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve,” he said.

The statement further noted that Dr Ganduje has never been associated with violence nor linked to any act that undermines the peace and stability of Kano State, stressed that as Governor, “Ganduje ensured the State remained secure for eight uninterrupted years, earning national commendation for maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property.

“His record stands in stark contrast to the current administration’s ineptitude and lack of direction.”

The statement called on Governor Yusuf to focus on his constitutional duty of protecting Kano residents, instead of engaging in political theatrics and peddling unfounded allegations.

“Leadership is demonstrated through purposeful action, responsibility, and compassion not through press conferences and issuing frivolous statements, aimed at diverting public attention from one’s failures,” it added.