Call for Interim Government treason, agitators should be prosecuted – PGF

Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has stated that call from certain quarters, for Interim Government in the country is ‘Treasonable Felony’ and agitators’ should be prosecuted without delay.

The forum also said it will not influence, in any way, elections of principal officers of the National Assembly in the next democratic dispensation in the country.

Members of the PGF, led by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu made this disclossuŕe after a long meeting on Friday.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Bagudu said: “We reviewed generally, performance in the general elections and preparations for supplementary elections.

“We also reviewed developments in the polity, particularly incidents of few days ago, which we have issued statement, condemning as treasonable; call for Interim government.

“We made it clear that Nigeria democracy has prospered, despite all challenges, we are still the beacon of light of many countries.

“We have seen elections that have been contested even in the so-called advance democracy, United States of America with differences.

“Bush and Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Trump with one disagreement and acrimonies but the system says those who, otherwise feel disenchanted, should pursue the judicial alternative.

“It is the same thing with Nigeria. All the elections since the emergence of Shehu Shagari has been disputed by one participant or the other. So, we felt that Nigerians are wiser and expect political actors to be considerate of the wider interest, since democracy has won, we must move on.

“Those calling for Interim Government in the country, should first define what they mean by interim government.

“We had an election and somebody has been declared winner.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential candidate has been declared winner of the February 25th Presidential election in the country.

“He visited other candidates after the election and sent delegation to others, calling for support and willingness to work with everyone.

“That is what we want. We know that elections are not perfect tools for recruitment of leaders, but that is the best so far and we have adopted it, tested it, and achieved it.

“So, those calling for any other means of changing leaders outside what our constitution and laws provide are not doing so in the interest of our country. In fact, it is treasonable and condemnable.”

Governor Bagudu further stressed that it’s the Forum’s decision to stay out of the National Assembly leadership politics on the assumption that the new and old members are intelligent enough to understand expectations of Nigerians from the ruling party.

He noted that the quality of leaders in the National Assembly are with wealth of experience that will bring to bear in choosing their new leadership.

“Most of them, including the new entrants will be mindful of the party and it’s manifesto with expectations of Nigeria and Nigerians, so, we will not interfere.”