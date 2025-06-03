Call for Gov Mutfwang to join APC gathers momentum

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has intensified calls for the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to join the party.

Mutfwang is a Governor under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

After one year of assuming office as the Governor of the State, the APC began to woo him, as a performing Governor.

Only, recently the North-Central APC Forum, led by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, backed the Governor for a second term and urged him to join the APC, to achieve the mandate.

In a statement, Zazzaga said the decision to adopt Mutfwang was made during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting on Friday night.

The statement added that the forum announced the adoption of the Green Cap Movement, which is associated with the governor, for the 2027 governorship election and reaffirmed its earlier endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term.

The statement reads, “We have decided to adopt Governor Mutfwang, because we believe the time is now.

“Although Mutfwang belongs to the PDP, we believe he is performing well and must be supported to succeed, therefore, we urge him to defect to the APC so as to enjoy the blessings of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

“Similarly, we are endorsing President Tinubu, in the 2027 elections because of his exceptional performance.”

However, another APC group has kicked against the call for Mutfwang to defect to the party. The group also rejected the endorsement made by the APC North-Central Forum.

Also in a statement sent to our correspondent the group, known as the APC Like Minds Political Forum, led by its Chairman, Habibu Musa Sati argued that Zazzaga’s actions were a calculated attempt to derail the party’s efforts to reposition itself in the state.

It added that the APC had qualified personalities to lead the state in 2027.

The forum also questioned Zazzaga’s credibility, pointing out that he did not vote for the APC in the last general election and had been involved in controversies questioning his sincerity and integrity.

The group commended the Rufus Bature-led Plateau State executive for constituting a committee to investigate Zazzaga’s actions and called for his sanction.

The group further noted that Zazzaga’s action was a case of desperation, using the party platform to seek unnecessary attention to satisfy his paymasters.

The group passed a vote of confidence in Senator Simon Lalong and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for their purposeful leadership.

The forum commended Yilwatda for implementing several significant reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and impacting Nigerians positively.