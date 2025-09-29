Call Dangote to order, he’s sabotaging Nigerian economy – PENGASSAN president alleges

Festus Osifo, PENGASSAN president, has accused Aliko Dangote of sabotaging the Nigerian economy while calling on President Tinubu to call the businessman to order.

Festus made the allegations on Channels TV during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Sunday Politics program.

Dangote refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria issues got intensified after the association responded with a nationwide strike following the sack of 800 members by Dangote.

Speaking on the strike and a possible sabotage of the economy, Festus reiterated that no one else but Dangote is the chief saboteur of the Nigerian economy.

The PENGASSAN president believed that the Nigerian government had done a lot for Dangote and made him who he became today but has instead paid the country back in bad coin.

“The person that is sabotaging the Nigerian economy is Aliko Dangote. He is whom he is today because of Nigeria.

“Nigeria gave him a single license to import flour, sugar and salt. He also built the refinery with Nigeria money having subsidized FX for him to build the refinery.

“However, some of the funds that were given to him were spent in Uganda, using it to build companies and businesses in other parts of the world,” he said.

Festus mentioned that he is not afraid of a Federal Government clampdown over economic failure due to the issues with Dangote, citing those who received national honours during the crises of ’93.

Speaking further, Festus quelled rumors of accusations that PENGASSAN, NUPENG and others are being sponsored by enemies of Dangote to sabotage his refinery and make him look bad.

According to him, the disagreement with Dangote is not a personal attack but an attempt to fight for the rights of their members who have been relieved of their duties and locked outside the refinery.

“Injury to one is injury to all. When you shut one down, you shut all down. That is how it works. The solution is that Dangote should recall the dismissed staffs, if not, it is solidarity forever.

“We have been called to a meeting with the Federal Ministry of Labour and our position remains very clear.

“You cannot send close to 1000 Nigerians to the streets because they’re exercising their rights to be unionized and a collective bargaining conversation,” Festus added.

He concluded by calling the attention of the President of Nigeria to the ongoing issues, asking that the Aliko Dangote be called to order as he is not bigger than the country.