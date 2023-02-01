Cadbury Nigeria’s net profit rises by 110.2%

By Joy Obakeye

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, recorded strong growth in sales and profitability in 2022 with net profit doubling by 110.22 per cent.

The unaudited report and accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, showed that turnover stood at N55.21 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 30.3 per cent on N42.37 billion recorded in 2021. Gross profit grew from N6.48 billion in 2021 to N7.76 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 19.87 per cent. Net profit for the year rose by 110.22 per cent from N450 million to N946 million. With these, basic earnings per share rose by 108.33 per cent from 24 kobo to 50 kobo.

Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye, said Cadbury Nigeria has continued to push the boundaries to sustain its growth trajectory in a tough business environment.

She said the company’s recently launched candies-Cadbury Caramel, Cadbury Coffee, and Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit, contributed to its growth profile in 2022.

“We will keep finetuning our strategies to manage these challenges, in line with our mission, which is focused on nourishing and delighting our consumers with the right snacks, while remaining committed to our stakeholders and doing what is right for our environment,” Adeboye assured.

