CAC vows to end delays, unveils measures to ease coy registration

The Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mr Hussaini Ishaq-Magaji, SAN, says the commission is determined to end delays in business registration and service delivery through new digital reforms.

Ishaq-Magaji stated this on Monday at the CAC Stakeholders’ Forum held in Kano which brought together lawyers, business owners, EFCC, ICPC and other partners to review challenges and reforms in the commission’s service

He said the commission had inherited an overstretched registration portal that was unable to cope with the growing demands triggered by compliance initiatives such as mandatory registration of Point-of-Sale (PoS) businesses and annual returns filing.

According to him, the situation created a backlog of applications and placed an unfair burden on customers and staff.

“Our call centre and operational departments receive no fewer than 3,000 emails daily, with less than 100 staff attending to them.

“This model is not sustainable and not fair to our customers or our staff. That is why we resolved to change it for good,” he said.

The registrar general explained that the commission had introduced an Artificial Intelligence-powered portal capable of reading and routing thousands of customer requests within seconds.

He added that the AI system, launched in June, had successfully reduced the time for business name registration to less than 10 minutes, a feat, he described as unprecedented globally.

“Anywhere you are, without knowing anyone in CAC or paying a middleman, you can register a business name and get your certificate instantly in less than 10 minutes. That is the new Nigeria we are building,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that other services such as limited liability company and incorporated trustee registrations were still experiencing delays due to backlogs, with about 7,000 pending applications being handled by only 63 registry staff.

The registrar-general assured stakeholders that further phases of the digital reform would address these gaps, stressing that technology was now a necessity for the commission to deliver its mandate.

Also speaking, Ahmed Abubakar, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ungogo branch, commended the commission for its digital reforms, describing them as a “remarkable achievement.”

Similarly, Usman Umar-Fari, Chairman, NBA Kano branch, urged the CAC to encourage companies to fulfill their corporate social responsibilities and create more opportunities for lawyers. (NAN)