C/ River: Ndoma Egba congratulates Gov Otu on victory at tribunal

By Idongesit Inyang

More people continue to felicitate with the Governor of Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, for his triumph at the tribunal and they include former Senate Leader, Chief Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndoma-Egba, an ex-Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC in his message,said that Otu’s election by Cross Riverians on March 18, 2023 was further affirmed by the tribunal judgement

The former senate leader who was the secretary of the Campaign Planning Directorate of the defunct APC Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, also congratulated the APC family in Cross River State for Otu’s tribunal victory.

The legal luminary said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate, His Excellency, Senator Bassey Otu on his tribunal victory. It was an expected victory. I equally rejoice with the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State and Cross Riverians for the victory.“

According to him, “It was a victory long foretold because going to court by the PDP was a needless and fruitless adventure. Most of the issues that they raised in their petition at the tribunal had already being litigated upon.”

He added that “With this irritation removed now, I believe that the governor will now concentrate fully on the work he was elected to do. The people of Cross River will now begin to see events and activities from the governor, because the tribunal case as unmeritorious as it was, was still an irritation.”

He Called on the opposition members in the state to at this point join hands with the governor to move Cross River forward.

Ndoma Egba, argued that appealing the judgement which he described as sound and in order will not change anything, as according to him, the issues raised by the PDP and its candidate were well thrashed out by the three-man tribunal panel

Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Cross River State on Tuesday, dismissed, for lack of merit, the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, against the election of Governor Otu of APC.

