C/ River Gov appoints 83 more aides

By Idongesit Inyang

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River has promised a batch by batch release of people oriented list of political appointees.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressive Congress in Calabar, Otu, announced the appointment of 83 new hands into his administration.

Otu, wished them well, charged them to be diligent and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in service to the state.

The appointment saw some of those who served in former governor Ben Ayade’s administration staging a come back while former members of the state house of assembly were also brought on board.

Of the new appointees, are 38 Special Advisers, 14 Heads of boards/agencies and 31 Special and Personal Assistants among whom are 17 women and 66 men.

Meanwhile, the executive committee members of ward 10 in Calabar South LGA has commended governor Otu over the appointments.

The ward chairman, Mr. Valentine Effiom in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar described Otu as a reliable political leader who is always willing to listen to the yearnings of the people.

Effiom, however, appealed to the governor to map out measures that would assuage the feelings of those who did not benefit from the appointment through a carefully drawn up empowerment package that could breach the gap.