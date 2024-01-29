Bye-election: We ‘ll confront opposition using official security to intimidate electorates -Umahi

By Chijioke Njoku

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Ebonyi South zone, Sen David Nwaeze Umahi has said he would not allow the opposition party to use official security to intimidate Electorates and members of All Progressive Congress in Ebonyi South during the conduct of the senatorial bye-election.

Sen Umahi who is the federal Master for works, stated this during a stakeholders meeting of Ebonyi South held in his residence in Abakaliki, the state capital, noted that Governor Nwifuru will resist any opposition who usually brings thugs from aside to kill our people during election Period.

According to him, he warns the opposition party to stay clear from anything capable of bridging peace and unity during the conduct of the February bye-election, noting that he would not fold his hands to watch them harassing APC faithful during the election in Ebonyi state.

Recalled that Sen David Umahi contested the 2023 general election for a senatorial position and won but later resigned from the National Assembly for Federal Minister for works in the administration of Bala Amid Tinubu’s regime.

” When a lion gives birth to a lion, the new lion is stronger opposition should not try using our official security to kill our people because they want to win the election.

” We are not here because Senator Aspirante is from Onicha local government, we are here to show solidarity to Mr. President and the Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru you know am much older, therefore, all the people that provoked me from the south let them not try it with this governor because you brought thugs, you brought people from aside the state to kill our people because you want to conduct the election, we will not allow it this time.

“No normal official security will be used to harass the government in power is not going to be acceptable to us, ” Umahi said.