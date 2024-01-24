Bye-election: I dropped my senatorial ambition for APC candidate in Ebonyi’ – Agom-eze

By Chijioke Njoku

A third time senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi state, Mrs. Ann Agom-eze has revealed why she discontinued from submitting her senatorial form to pave way for the emergence of Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani, who is currently the senatorial candidate of the party for Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election.

Agom-eze, who is a third time senatorial aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ebonyi South senatorial zone made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

She said that she purchased form to stand for the recent past Ebonyi south senatorial primary election that took place at Afikpo North LGA headquarters, but discontinued the submission of the form for the interest of the party, and it’s senatorial candidate, Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani.

Mrs. Agom-eze however, urged the state governor, Francis Nwifuru to pave way for women to represent one of the senatorial zones of the state in the national assembly, especially in the next 2027 general election.

READ ALSO: Centre Counters SERAP On Increased Budget For National..

She expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state is very sure of victory in the forthcoming Ebonyi south senatorial bye-election holding on 3rd of February, 2024.

The third time senatorial aspirant, Agom-eze vowed to back the senatorial candidate of APC, Anthony Ani but advocated for more inclusion of women in governance in Ebonyi state.

According to her: “Power is not giving, you go for power, because when men gather, they will always say, we didn’t give it because there is no woman. And I didn’t want them to say, there is no woman. That’s why I have been contesting to represent Ebonyi south senatorial zone in the national assembly.

“I may not go today, but it has gone down history that there is a woman to occupy that position. Women most be encouraged to occupy such political positions. The men shouldn’t be saying that women are waiting to be dashed with power.

“Women are no longer waiting to be dashed with power but we now go ahead to get the power as men do. That’s the propelling factor why I have been contesting for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone election. I will always do that until I get there.

“I pray that government will one day support us the way, they are supporting the current senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Anthony Okorie Ani. You know, i bought form for the third time to fly the ticket of APC for Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election, but along the way, I decided not to go forward with it” she said.