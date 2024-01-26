Bye- Election: Call Interior Minister to order, PDP pleads with Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Director, Media and Publicity of Olalekan Bada Campaign Organisation , Prince Seyi Sanni has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution the Minister of Interior, Mr. Bunmi Tunji – Ojo from using paramilitary men and officers to harass electorates during the 3 February bye election.

Olalekan Bada is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 3 February Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency bye election.

Prince Sanni who made the call in a statement issued in Ikare on Thursday and made available to the Daily Times said the President should not allow the brigandage that characterised the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Akoko North East and Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

His words:”On the alleged instructions of the Minister, paramilitary men were said to have invaded Victory College,Ikare, venue of the primary election in their hundreds. Even when there was no mobile court at the venue, officers and men of Correctional Centre invaded the venue to compliment their colleagues in Immigration,Civil Society, Fire service etc”.

He said much as Akoko residents and electorates are peace loving they shall resist any attempt to intimidate them and prevent them from freely electing their representative.

“Akoko people resisted imposition of leaders on them in the first Republic, they did in the second Republic and are capable of defending their ballot”, he said.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Campaign called on officers and men of the paramilitary that may be conscripted to officiate in the bye election to disobey any illegal and unconstitutional order.