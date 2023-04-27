Bwacha’s aide dumps APC Guber candidate, resigns appointment

By Okerafor Athanasius

Amb. Rikwense Muri, Special Assistant (SA) on Media and Strategy to Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded 2023 general elections in Taraba State has resigned his appointment.

This was contained in a release addressed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, National Assembly, Abuja, signed and made available to reporters Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital.

The release tagged, “Letter of Resignation”, Rikwense enjoined his boss to accept the letter as a formal resignation from his position as the Special Assistant (S.A) on Media and Strategy with effect from Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

READ ALSO: Zamfara district head kidnapped in his residence

It was gathered that the reason behind Rikwense’s Resignation was a pursuit of other opportunities to earn a living.

“I appreciate the political mentorship, exposure and development you have provided for me throughout my three years of absolute loyalty and dedicated service”,

“I know that you are aware of the fact that I hold you and will always hold you in very high esteem as a political leader. Thank you for your guidance and support”,

“I wish you and the entire political organization the very best going forward. Remain blessed sir”, he added.