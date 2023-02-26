BVAS: Ayade blames INEC For deploying incompetent operators

By Idongesit Inyang

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has blamed Inec for deploying incompetent operators of the BVAS machines in his area.

Prof.Ayade, who is also a Northern senatorial district candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, while voting late on Saturday at his ward in Obudu local government area, described the whole exercise as unholy.

Ayade regretted that the operators of the BVAS machines were behaving as if they were not trained fearing that he may be rigged out.

According to him, they were so much discontentment and “it may be a new way of voting him out” hoping however that he would win and asking INEC to guarantee that the result was perfect as their officials arrived Obudu on the election day.

Ayade, who called for an extension of time, warned that INEC should ensure that no registered voter was disenfranchised as some voters did not find their names in the register even as INEC officials arrived late for the exercise.

READ ALSO: General elections: Intimidation, violence characteris

On the security situation in his area, the Northern senatorial candidate described it as being in order with a minor incident of violence as one of the candidates according to him was found with arms and was disarmed by security operatives.

He said that the culprit will have to face appropriate sanctions.

In his reaction the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere said that for security reasons, some sensitive electoral materials, could not be transported the previous day or in the night except on the election day to all the areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...