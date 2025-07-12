Businessman urges support for Gov. Otti, dismisses defection rumours

By Theresa Donatus

A prominent Nigerian businessman based in Côte d’Ivoire, Mr. Ikechukwu Nlewedim, has called on the people of Abia State to remain focused and avoid being distracted by speculations surrounding Governor Alex Otti’s alleged defection plans.

Addressing journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Mr. Nlewedim, who is the Chairman of Elohim Shipping Limited, described the defection rumours as baseless and unhelpful to the state’s ongoing progress.

He stated that Governor Otti has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the development of Abia State and should be given the necessary support to continue delivering on his mandate.

“There is no need for this kind of political distraction. What we have in Governor Otti is a leader who understands the needs of his people and is working tirelessly to meet them,” Nlewedim said.

He lauded the governor’s strides in various sectors, particularly education, noting the recent recruitment of over 2,000 teachers and the extension of the retirement age for educators to 65 years as laudable achievements.

“These are the kinds of bold decisions only a patriotic and forward-thinking leader can make,” he added.

Mr. Nlewedim, an indigene of Ogbodi-Ukwu, Umuopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area, commended the administration’s reforms in infrastructure, healthcare, and security, asserting that Governor Otti’s policies are already yielding visible results.

“The people of Abia are happy. Things that once seemed impossible are now happening with ease under this administration,” he said.

He emphasized that Governor Otti possesses the political acumen and administrative capacity to act in the best interest of the people, and should not be bogged down by unverified claims of political realignment.