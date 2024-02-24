Businessman docked for allegedly receiving stolen property

The police, on Thursday, arraigned a businessman, Mr Ikenna Sunday, before a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mr Chukwudi Aladi, of Compass Aluminium Company Limited, Dei-Dei, reported the theft case at Zuba Police Station.

Ogada told the court that the defendant allegedly received stolen items, such as water collector and other accessories, valued at N2.6 million, from his stores.

He said that the police also recovered the sum of N350,000 from the defendant during investigation.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Lilian Ibrahim, applied for bail for his client, pursuant to Sections 162 and 153 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in like sum.

Suleiman ruled that the surety must own a landed property and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter till March 8 for hearing.