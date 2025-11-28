Business leaders reject proposed beverage tax hike

Members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) have urged the federal government to withdraw the proposed amendment to the Customs, Excise and Tariff Bill, warning that it could derail President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reform agenda and further complicate Nigeria’s tax system.

The OPSN — which includes NACCIMA, MAN, NECA, NASME and NASSI — made the call during a public hearing on Thursday, where it asked the National Assembly to retain the current excise rates on non-alcoholic drinks.

In its position paper, the group said the proposed amendment was “misaligned with the Federal Government’s fiscal reform direction and contains several legal and administrative gaps.”

While the non-alcoholic drinks sector supports revenue generation and public health objectives, the OPSN argued that policies must be “holistic, harmonised and context-appropriate” to avoid harming jobs, investments and industrial stability.

The OPSN warned that the excise framework had become increasingly fragmented as new levies were introduced without coordinated assessments of their cumulative impact on production, investment, backward integration, employment and inflation.

It cautioned that introducing a steep tax increase or new levy would impose heavy costs on businesses and consumers “without delivering measurable public health gains.” According to the group, the amendment also contains “mathematical, legal and administrative contradictions” and conflicts with national industrialisation priorities, including the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.

The OPSN noted that the beverage value chain — a major contributor to non-oil revenue and large employer — could be weakened by the proposal. Higher tariffs, it said, would raise operating costs, reduce capacity utilisation, and push retail prices up at a time when households and small businesses are struggling.

“This, in turn, could reduce Value Added Tax and Company Income Tax collections and place additional strain on medium-term FAAC revenues,” it said.

The group emphasised that the non-alcoholic drinks sector supports 1.5 million jobs, drives backward integration under NSMP II and contributes 40–45 percent of gross revenues as taxes, but already operates under significant macroeconomic pressure and tight margins.

It warned that passing the amendment could undermine the administration’s ease-of-doing-business goals during a fragile economic period.

It also criticised the National Assembly for advancing the bill “without coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, FAAC and other responsible institutions,” saying it contradicts the President’s emphasis on stable and predictable tax reform.

Citing global and domestic evidence, the OPSN said steep or vague sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) taxes in low-income countries often result in job losses, MSME contraction, revenue decline, and no clear health benefits — while driving more consumers to informal markets.

It also highlighted internal contradictions in the bill, such as the “20 per cent levy per litre of retail price,” which it described as impossible to implement consistently.

The OPSN said it remains open to further engagement with lawmakers and fiscal authorities to ensure that any future excise adjustments support investment, jobs and long-term revenue stability.

Meanwhile, pressure groups continue to call for a much higher SSB tax. Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), which has campaigned for an increase from N10 to N130 per litre — a 1,200 percent hike — argues that stronger taxation will help prevent noncommunicable diseases.