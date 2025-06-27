Burna Boy makes powerful statement in ‘ Don’t let me Drown’ official soundtrack for blockbuster film F1 the movie

As the world gears up for the theatrical release of F1 The Movie, all eyes are also on the film’s powerful official soundtrack—F1 The Album—which features Nigeria’s own Burna Boy delivering one of the project’s most talked-about tracks: “Don’t Let Me Drown.”

The high-energy anthem from the African Giant arrives alongside an official music video filmed live at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025, placing Burna in the centre of one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles.

“Don’t Let Me Drown” is one of 17 original songs from an elite global roster of artists including Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, Tiësto, Sexyy Red, Roddy Ricch, Myke Towers, RAYE, and more. This soundtrack—curated by the award-winning team behind Barbie The Album—has already amassed over 300 million global streams ahead of the film’s opening weekend.

This global moment for Burna Boy also sets the stage for his highly anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, dropping July 11. As the most streamed African artist globally and the only Nigerian artist to headline stadiums in New York, London, and Paris, Burna once again shows that his message and sound know no borders.

From the streets of Port Harcourt to the silver screens of Hollywood, Burna Boy’s presence on this blockbuster soundtrack reinforces his role as a cultural ambassador of modern African excellence—carrying Afrofusion to the world.

For Nigerian audiences, “Don’t Let Me Drown” is more than just another international feature—it’s another bold chapter in a legacy that keeps redefining global music through an African lens.

F1®️ THE MOVIE premieres in cinemas and IMAX nationwide today, with F1®️ The Album now available across all streaming platforms.