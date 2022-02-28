Burna Boy accident: Everyone came out with phones recording Me instead of helping

Superstar Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, expresses disappointment at onlookers during his car accident over their refusal to give a helping hand.

The Grammy award-winning singer who crashed his Ferrari lamented how onlookers brought out phones to record his car accident rather than giving him a hand.

In an Instagram story, Burna boy confirmed that aside from leg pain, no fatal injury was recorded from the crash.

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine. Its just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too exited to see me regardless of the situation 101) but I love you all. Gambo got me,” he wrote.

