Buni Says Yobe, Most Peaceful State In Nigeria

… As Ex-NIS boss blames politicians over crisis in the country

By Tom Okpe

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said the State remains one of the most peaceful, in Nigeria, saying he has every moral obligation to ensure its peacefulness as the Chief Security officer.

The Governor stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, after been honored alongside other prominent leaders by the Peace Building Development Consult, PBDC.

Represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, Barr Saleh Samanja, Buni said: “Today, Yobe State is one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria. This is possible because of the cooperation we give to Security Agencies’ and the untiring efforts of the Executive Governor of the State, for being forthcoming in whatever the Security Agencies’ want the Government to do.

“As Chief Security Officer of the State, I have both moral and legal obligations to cooperate with Security Agencies’ so that we can achieve maximum peace in our State.”

READ ALSO: Wike fumes, vows sanction over unapproved subcontract in ICC renovation

Buni also said the award is a morale booster, adding that he will keep doing what he is doing to see that normalcy and security is restored in the State and Nigeria at large.

“I appreciate this award because since we assumed office, we have made peace and security our priority.

“We have been working closely with security agencies in the State. We bought a lot of security vehicles and gave to them, for their operational activities.

“We support them in whatever way we can and because of that, we have achieved relative peace in Yobe” he said.

Also speaking with journalists, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, and Chairman of the Award Committee, Muhammed Babandede, accused the political class of throwing weight behind divisions among Nigerians in terms of religion and ethnicity.

He said politicians who want power or those who lose elections but wants to remain relevance, use religion, tribe and sectionalism to instigate divisions

“When I was in primary school, General Gowon was the Head of State and I come from a predominantly Muslim State, former Kano State, now Jigawa State.

“As a child, I didn’t know former Head of State, General Gowon was a Christian. Even when I went to secondary school I didn’t know because you don’t feel any difference. They were leaders, they were Nigerians.

“Unfortunately politicians who wants power, instigates people to get things done. Or when they lose power, they use certain strategies to be relevant to society today. They always use religion, tribe and sectionalism in order to get elected.

“I call on these politicians to stop that. To prohibit this, let us make it a crime. Let it be a crime for example for you to call on people to vote because of religion, tribe or region.”

The ex- Immigration boss also advised the Government to harness the potential of retired generals who retired prematurely to serve as a think tank especially in the fight against insecurity.

“Our system, especially the military, retiring young generals prematurely, after the Government spent huge amounts of money to train them, they are being retired at the age of 50, 55.

“You need to have a think tank in every organization. Government needs to harness this high level people, they are everywhere. You will be shocked if you call for these people, the number of Generals who retired because their juniors became the Chief.

“We need to harness them to serve as a think tank and give advice,” he added.