Bullion vans that entered Tinubu’s house In 2019 missed their way – APC chieftain declares

The organizing secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ayodele Adewale on Thursday declared that the bullion vans spotted on the eve of a 2019 election at the residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu actually missed their way.

The APC chieftain submitted that the vans had no business at the Bourdillion residence of the former Lagos State Governor on that day.

Defending the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC further, Adewale said Tinubu didn’t invite the vans neither did anyone in the house invite them.

He added that he was at the Lagos Bourdillion residence of Bola Tinubu on the day of the bullion van saga and there was no money in the bullion vans.

APC Organising Secretary, Lagos State Chapter, Adewale Ayodele clarifying that bullion vans reportedly spotted in Tinubu's residence missed their way pic.twitter.com/ZcTg8vN0v4 — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) January 26, 2023

Naija News reports he made the submission during a live interview on Arise TV’s morning show.

