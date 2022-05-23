Bukkykoga, symbol of growing power of female entrepreneurs

High-flying entrepreneur Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, popularly known by her social media name of Bukkykoga, has continued to raise her profile as a force to reckon with among the Who’s Who of Nigeria’s young and successful entrepreneurs and leading brand influencers.

The serial entrepreneur―being the CEO of BKGlam International and BKGlam Event―has in the past few months flexed her muscle as a successful young woman on her Instagram page where she regularly updates her followers about her strides in the business world.

In one of the videos posted on her Instagram page, @bukkykoga, the alumna of Plymouth University, UK, was seen taking the keys to her new property somewhere in London with her now-famous White Range Rover (with customised number plate BKGLAM) in the background and the text on the video reading as “another house joined the list.”

The most impressive thing about Bukkykoga, however, is her representation of the new breed of female entrepreneurs who are showing a great level of resourcefulness in how they chart their careers. While she studied Business Administration and Human Resources, Bukkykoga chose instead to become a full-time fashion entrepreneur, brand influencer, and professional event planner in 2015, two years after her graduation.

READ ALSO: AIHS 2022: HDAN Harps On Dialogue With Political..

And in just five years, she shot to the stratosphere of her profession, becoming a household name.

In a way, she is an avatar of the new generation of fashion entrepreneurs whose brands are synonymous with celebrity status, and whose services are keenly coveted by the high society in the areas of events and fashion styling.

Not surprisingly, her BKGlam is often one of two or three top ‘official’ custom wear for stars at high-profile events such as film awards and other gatherings with glitz and glamour. At the same time, her BKGlam Event is one of the Top Three in the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...