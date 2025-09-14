Building Collapse Claims 2 Lives In Lagos

Two male dead bodies have been recovered from a three-storey building that collapsed under construction on Friday night at Yaba, a suburb of Lagos.

Mrs Ibitayo Adenike, Acting Head, National Emergency Management Agency (Lagos Operations Office), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that so far, two dead bodies have been recovered, while four persons have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment.

Adenike said that the building at No 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed on Friday night by 8.30 p.m. trapping several persons.

She added that search and rescue operation was still ongoing.

She noted that the number of people still trapped under the rubble could not be determined until the building was completely brought down to ground level.

She listed emergency responders at the scene to include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building and Control Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, among others. (NAN).