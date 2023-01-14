Buhari’s non-interference in electoral process aided my victory – Gov Adeleke

…as President Buhari pledges support for Osun

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received commendations from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for his non-interference in the electoral process during the governorship elections in his state

Governor Adeleke said that President Buhari’s non-interference in the electoral process during the elections in his state contributed immensely to his election victory.

Adeleke commended President Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja when he paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the President.

Receiving Governor Adeleke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja who was on a ‘thank you’ visit, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to consider the requests for assistance made by the new Governor of Osun State.

The Governor, elected on platform of the People’s Democratic Party, said he had come to appreciate the President for providing a level playing field in the election that held in July last year.

“I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.” Adeleke said

The Governor said free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies President Buhari would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded home and abroad.

He gave his priorities in the State as development of agriculture, education, and investment \drive.

READ ALSO: Supreme court dethrones Obong of Calabar

Among requests Gov Adeleke made were; support on infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other Federal facilities in Osun State.

Since his assumption of office as Governor of the South West state, this visit marked the first time he is visiting the seat of power.

Recall that Adeleke, contested the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he defeated the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke had secured 403,371 votes defeating Oyetola who garnered 375,027 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...