Buhari women group hails Tinubu at 70, insists only former Lagos Governor can transform Nigeria

Thousands of women under the auspices of the Buhari Women Organisation today extolled the virtues of former Lagos Governor and All Progressive Congress, APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he marked his 70th birthday.

The women said Bola Tinubu is the only person that can transform Nigeria.

They bore their mind at the unity fountain in Abuja where they described Tinubu as a bridge builder and a unifying factor in Nigeria.

Led by Honourable Cecilia Ikechukwu, the women descibed Tinubu as a shining star who has distinguished himself in service to the country in ways too numerous to mention.

“He has been tested and trusted, and on this day of his 70th birthday, we have joined millions of Nigerians in rolling out the drums in celebrating a man of many parts, a man with heart gold and a man whose contributions to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized.

“We are glad that God has been faithful to this man who is in love with the country and a man who knows no tribe or religion but one Nigeria. This much he has proven in the various bridges he has built across the country over several decades”

“That he has attained the ripe age of 70 indicates that Nigerians should expect more from this detribalized Nigerian whose focus from time immemorial has remained for the good of the common man and woman on the streets” she said

She said the women cannot but roll out the drums in celebration of an “enigma of our time and the one that is called the Jagaban of Nigeria. As we can see, today’s crowd is not one meant for those who think of themselves alone but for those dedicated to the peace and unity of our dear country.”

“We are not just celebrating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; we are also using this occasion to make a loud statement that we want the whole country to hear. We are making a statement that would reverberate across the length and breadth and the nook and cranny of the country.

“The Buhari Women Organization is elated to be part of this epoch-making event. We are informing Nigerians that we are using the occasion of the 70th birthday celebration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to endorse him as the Presidential Candidate come 2023.

“We believe that under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria shall experience tremendous growth and development. We are also convinced that a Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency is what the country needs at this critical point of our existence.

“He has the experience, the intellectual wherewithal and the political sagacity to champion the cause of a new Nigeria where there would be endless opportunities across the country for sustainable growth and development.

“We have no doubt whatsoever about the mental and physical capacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on that mandate to take Nigeria to greater heights. This is also coupled with the fact that he is a talent hunter who can identify and nurture talents into full maturity in service to the country” she said

The women however used the occasion to wish Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a happy 70th birthday and to assure him of the support of the Buhari Women Organization towards the actualization of his well-intended aspiration to lead Nigeria.

“Our support for this cause is unflinching as we pledge to begin the process of mobilizing women from across the country in support of the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We offer our prayers and support as mothers to him on his 70th birthday. Our prayer is that God grants him good health and a sound mind. God would also give him his heart desires and crown his efforts with glory.

“We say a happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we wish him many more years ahead” she said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...