Buhari will hand over a safer nation – Adesina

Says ‘Japa’ syndrome not peculiar or new To Nigeria

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina believes his principal has done enough to leave a safer nation.

Nigeria has been battling a myriad of security challenges across all parts of the country with banditry and kidnapping for ransom among the commonest crimes.

But Adesina said unlike when his principal took over power in 2015, the situation is a lot better.

“No doubt about it. He would leave a safer country. When he came in 2015, you could not be sure Nigeria would exist in the next one month. As of 2015, what was happening was that nobody could confidently say that Nigeria would be on the map in the following next week, month or year. But we saw that he came and took the battle to the insurgency,” he said while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“When he came, the insurgency was the main thing and he took the battle to them. Then, it became hydra-headed – banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cultism, and separatist agitations joined. How many challenges can one administration really confront? That’s the issue with the Buhari administration. From day one till now, it was from one challenge to the other.”

In spite of these, and the administration set to end next year, he maintained that the government had done much to curtail the challenges and would end on a high note.

“But we also see some calm in the country now. You can’t compare what we have today with what we had six months ago or one year ago. Six months is enough time to finish off what is on the ground.”

Adesina admitted, however, that one administration cannot fully tackle the country’s security challenges and wants the next government to continue from where President Buhari would stop.

“Security would always be a continuum,” he said, noting that even the world’s superpowers are battling one issue or the other.

“You would never get to a time you would sit back and say ‘We are all sound, safe and secure, no need to be alert again’. No, you would never get to that point,” Adesina added.

The Presidential aide also said he is not moved by the recent wave of migration, sayings many Nigerians have always wanted to leave the country.

He maintained that the situation does not apply to Nigeria alone.

“The average Nigerian had always wanted to leave. And it is not just in Nigeria. It is in most countries of the world, particularly in the third world,” he said during the show. “They always believe that it is greener on the other side.”

“You see, the truth is that if you have an opportunity to better yourself in any part of the world, there is nothing wrong with it. If you think migrating legally is good for you, all well and good. By all means, go!” he stated.

“But you cannot now say that because people are leaving, then it is a sign that something is fundamentally wrong.”

As far as he is concerned, “There are Nigeria who would never leave the country no matter how things are,” he added.

