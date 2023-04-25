Buhari to unveil Nigerian Army’s new regimental colours

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to unveil the national and regimental colours for the new and operationalised units’ colours of the Nigerian Army ahead of Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu made the announcement at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu spoke in Abuja at the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade ahead of the President-elect’s swearing in on May 29.

The Army spokesperson recalled that the last Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade for the units was conducted in 2007.

New units have been established and operationalised since, in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle (ORBAT).

The director said the colours in the Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones as well as foreign countries, hence deserving presentation of new ones.

“In line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

“A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units”, he added.

On Thursday, President Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Nigeria,will be the special guest of honour being the reviewing officer.

