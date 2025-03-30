Buhari to Tinubu: I’m proud of my association with you

… As more Nigerians felicitate Mr. President @ 73

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

Immediate past Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary.

Expressing pride in his relationship with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Buhari emphasised Tinubu’s significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The congratulatory message of the former president was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu Saturday.

According to the release, Buhari reiterated that the country’s political record would be incomplete without recognising Tinubu’s contributions to national development. He harped on Tinubu’s efforts in shaping the All Progressives Congress (APC), which paved the way for his two-term presidency.

His words; “No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organiser, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.”

Commenting on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari expressed optimism that the party’s vision remains intact under Tinubu’s administration.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, encomiums have continued to trail the commemoration of the birthday anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @ 73.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has extended his goodwill and warm wishes to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday. Jonathan in a birthday message he personally signed, congratulated Tinubu and acknowledged his service to the nation, especially his contributions towards restoring democracy after a long spell of military rule.

The former President stated: “I join your family and fellow compatriots in celebrating and congratulating you as you mark your birthday.

“I acknowledge your service to our dear nation, especially your role in the pro-democracy movement that led to the return of the current democratic dispensation.”

Recalling that as a leader, Tinubu has shown remarkable dedication in contributing to national development, Jonathan noted the role played by the President in serving as a critical opposition voice and as the Governor of Lagos State and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has also felicitated with his boss @ 73. Stressing the importance of peace, stability and progress in the country, the VP urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima who made the call during the closing ceremony of Tafsir (reading of the Quran) for the month of Ramadan in the State House Mosque in Abuja, Friday, noted that prayer remains the fortress of the believer, the sanctuary where hopes are nurtured and destinies are shaped.

He said: “It is our greatest weapon against despair and the most powerful armour for those entrusted with leadership. In this spirit, I urge us all to continue praying for our beloved nation and the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“May Almighty Allah grant him the wisdom, strength, and resolve to continue steering the ship of our great nation towards peace, unity, and prosperity. May He protect him from harm, fortify his heart with courage, and guide his every effort in service to the Nigerian people”.

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Mbah saluted the president’s devotion to service and building brotherly understanding among the various sections of the nation.

He said; “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, this is wishing you a happy 73rd birthday.

“Yours has been a life devoted to service and nurturing a deeper understanding and sense of brotherhood amongst Nigerians. These are enduring values and the hallmarks of true statesmanship.

“We wish you many more years in good health and joy. We also pray God to order your steps and grant you His uncommon grace as you guide our nation through these challenging times to a prosperous and surer future.”

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his felicitations said the President remains an architect of reformed Nigeria, with exemplary courage and selflessness to change the old order and transform Nigeria to an enviable height.

He added that Tinubu, through strong conviction and unassailable determination has achieved what many of his predecessors could not achieve for decades, noting that the President deserves accolades from all Nigerians .

Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has extended warm wishes to Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

In a message, the Governor described Tinubu as a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment and foresight are shaping Nigeria’s path toward progress and prosperity. He lauded the President’s courage and resilience in confronting national challenges, fostering peace, unity, and strengthening national cohesion.

“Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and I am honoured to celebrate with you. Your leadership, vision and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring.

“As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious.

“I must confess that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the greatest and audacious leaders Nigeria has produced. In your 73 years on earth, you have pursued a political career marked by a strong commitment to progressive democratic principles and the uncanny courage in tackling authoritarian regimes,” Senator Godswill Akpabio penned in a birthday message to Mr. President.

Dignitaries who have also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday anniversary include Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu. Others are ranking members of the Upper and Lower legislative houses of the 10th National Assembly.