Buhari to open 9th African Shipper’s Day Forum

By Temitope Adebayo

President Mohammadu Buhari as a special guest of honour is to declare open the 9th African Shipper’s Day being organized by the Union of African Shippers’ Council(UASC) in collaboration with Nigerian Shipper’s Council(NSC) aided by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The three days event taking place between Monday 16th and Wednesday 18th, January, 2023 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has its theme as: “African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA): A veritable platform for African Shippers to mainstream into global trade”.

The Minister of Transportation, Engr. Muazu Sambo is expected as the chief host among other notable African stakeholders.

The event will afford shippers in Africa and their respective shippers’ council to undertake a review of AfCFTA and draw a roadmap on how to overcome the inherent challenges and make a leapfrog, says Chief Cajetan Agu, a Director in NSC.

