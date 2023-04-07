Buhari terminates appointment of Saratu Umar as NIPC boss

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.