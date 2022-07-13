Buhari shares emotional moment with classmates in Daura

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday had an emotional reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates who come to pay homage to him to mark the Sallah celebrations in Daura.

The President enquired about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and wellbeing of their family members.

They prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met and this year.

President Buhari expressed his joy and happiness for the meeting, saying he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

They chatted for a while, talked about the school days and shared a lot of memories.

The President thanked the schoolmates for their respect and feelings for him which they have retained for all the time.

The leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.

They presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.

In another development, President Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his reappointment as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The President commended Rabiu for his very pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago, and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic Council.

He acknowledged with delight that under one year of Rabiu’s leadership the Council has recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others.

President Buhari assured the Chairman of BUA and Pioneer President of the Council of Federal Government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continue to build strategic partnerships aimed at improving business relations between the two countries, as well as supporting the economic programme of Government in the areas of infrastructural development, agriculture, power, job and wealth creation.

The President also affirmed that the focus of this administration’s economic diplomacy is attracting foreign investments into the country which makes the ordinary Nigerian a prime beneficiary.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians and all foreign policy stakeholders that having reaped the benefits of major investments into the country in the last seven years, his administration will continue to vigorously promote Nigeria as a preferred and attractive destination to international investors.

