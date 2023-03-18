Buhari returns to Daura for governorship election

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday landed in Daura, Katsina State ahead of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

On arrival in Daura, he visited the palace of Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar to express his deep condolences and that of the nation, following death of Hajiya Talatu, the oldest daughter.

During the visit, the President paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and a very good character.

“I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the Emir, the Emirate Council and the people of Daura,’’ he said.

The Emir thanked the President for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased and the wellbeing of the President and the nation.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, the President was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, Senator Bello Mandiya, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, Speaker of the State Assembly, the Chief Judge, and members of the State Assembly and Executive Council.

The President will be participating in the Governorship and State of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

