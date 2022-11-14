Buhari returns to Abuja after routine medical check-up in UK

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after successful routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian leader and members of his entourage arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday evening.

While in the UK, President Buhari had on Nov. 10, met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.

The Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to condole with the new king on the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, and to also congratulate him on his confirmation as the new British Monarch.

President Buhari also received Morocco’s Ambassador to the UK, Hakim Hajoui, who came to deliver a personal message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Buhari departed Abuja on Oct. 31 for London for routine medical check-up.

Meanwhile, President Buhari met with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Abdullahi Adamu, chairman of the party on Sunday night.

The meeting comes ahead of the formal flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign, scheduled to take place in Jos, the Plateau capital, on November 15, DailyTimeNGR gathered.

The meeting involving the trio is taking place shortly after Buhari returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

Bashir Ahmad, special assistant to the president on digital communications, announced the meeting in a tweet on Sunday night.

In a related development, President Buhari has described as “despicable and cowardly,” the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion that rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Türkiye.

The President condemned the attack in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a reaction to the incident, Sunday evening, President Buhari expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident, assuring the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan that the government and people of Nigeria will continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.

President Buhari said “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

