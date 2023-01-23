Buhari renew tenures of LACON, NCC’s Directors General, appoints new Secretary for ACJM

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar, Esq. and Mr. John Ohireime Asein as Directors General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission respectively.

Abubakar’s appointment was renewed for a second and final tenure of four (4) years in a letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/174 of 12th January, 2023 in line with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Legal Aid Act, CAP. L9.

Similarly, Mr. John Ohireime Asein’s appointment was also renewed for a second and final tenure of four (4) years in a letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/175 of 12th January, 2023 in line with Section 36 (1) and (2) of the Nigerian Copyright Commission Act, CAP C28.

A statement signed by Modupe Ogundoro, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Justice stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the appointment of Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji Aikomo, as Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) for an initial period of four (4) years .

Abiodun’s appointment was contained in a letter PRES/97/HAGF/173 and in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

In separate congratulatory letters issued on 13th January, 2023 and signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice (SGF/PS), Mrs. B.E. Jedy-Agba, she stated that the renewal of appointments of the two Directors-General took effect from 12th January, 2023.

She said that their emoluments and other conditions of service were provided under the Certain Political Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act 2008.

Jedy-Agba further stated that the renewal of appointment of the duo was predicated on the laudable achievements recorded by the various agencies during their first tenures. She urged them to use their second tenures to consolidate and move the agencies to the next level.

However, the Congratulatory letter issued to Mr. Aikomo stated that his appointment took effect from 16th January, 2023 and that the appointment was in consideration of the President’s confidence in Mr. Aikomo’s ability to perform and live up to the challenges of his office.

Mrs Jedy-Agba extended her best wishes to the trios in the discharge of the onerous responsibilities saddled on them.

