Buhari reiterates commitment to free, fair, peaceful elections

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reiterated his commitment to ensure free, peaceful and fair elections in 2023.

He further expressed his willingness to see candidates with integrity prevail in next year’s general elections.

The President hinted this when he received in audience an All Progressives Congress aspirant vying for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, Senator Basheer Lado.

Lado’s meeting with the President comes a day before the senatorial primary elections of the APC holding Friday, May 27, 2022, DailyTimes gathered.

Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with the President, he said “As you are aware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria.

“It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the presidential election.

“Just like my Governor HE Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done in the past, I respectfully informed and reassured Mr President that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections.”

According to him, President Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that would ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity.

“After my briefing, Mr. President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the polls all across Nigeria,” Lado said.

