Buhari receives PSC audited report, assures of improved Police welfare

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force. This, the President notes, is necessary for effective policing by the force.

President Buhari stated this yesterday in Abuja, as he received the 2021 audited report and 2023 budget proposal of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to him, “this administration has made the welfare of police officers and men a priority and police reforms a sacred duty.

“I particularly note that accommodation for police officers and men is very critical and this administration has made the welfare of police officers and men, and indeed, the armed forces a top priority.”

To underscore the importance of quality welfare in effective service delivery, the President declared:

“I know that when officers and men are posted on duty or assignments and they know that their families live in barracks with facilities, schools, clinics and a conducive living environment, their morale is boosted and they would discharge their duties with courage and efficiency.

“I am pretty aware of the problems and challenges confronting the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces.

“The problem is relative to time and resources and this administration has done a lot with the limitations,” he added.

While assuring the Acting Chairman that their requests would be considered, President Buhari said that dwindling resources arising from fall in crude oil price and local production posed a major challenge which the present administration had to contend with.

Presenting the 2021 audited report and the 2023 budget proposal to the President, Acting Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (Rtd), expressed her delight at performing the statutory function of presenting the report, in accordance with Section 17 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act 2001.

The Acting Chairman stated that upon inauguration, the present Management made it a point of duty to keep the President abreast of happenings in the Commission:

“Upon the inauguration of the present Management on the 28th July, 2018, we made it a duty to keep you abreast with the progress, problems and challenges of the Commission through this procedure. This is the 5th in the series.”

Hon. Justice Ogunbiyi commended the administration of President Buhari for always upholding the rule of law, noting that “as members of the Management Team of the Commission, we have no other alternative than to guard this mandate jealously as expressed by the framers of the Constitution.

Thus, the Commission has been consistent in ensuring that disciplinary sanctions are meted out to erring Police Officers; making sure officers are promoted as at when due, taking into consideration available vacancies and seniority ; and ensuring that proper and fit persons are recruited into the Nigerian Police Force.”

The retired Justice, while lamenting that inadequate funding had continued to hamper its activities, requested that the Commission’s budget be placed among the first line charge in budget allocation, as that will allow the Commission to be more effective.

She also expressed appreciation to the President for the prompt release of funds towards the completion of its headquarters and requested for a convenient to perform the commissioning.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi led members of the Commission to the presentation.

