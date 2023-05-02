Buhari re- appoints Abike Dabiri -Erewa as NIDCOM Chairman

…..seeks confirmation of six federal commissioners for RMAFC

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated for a second term Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for a second term .

The president sent re- nomination request to the Senate. The nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

This was contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read at plenary on Tuesday by the president of the senate Ahmed Lawan.

In a separate letter, President Buhari also requested for the confirmation of six federal commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission( RMAFC).

The request is in accordance with the provision of section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

READ ALSO: Senator Adeyemi, Abubakar Audu’s son, others.

According to the President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees is to fill the existing vacancies of the respective states .

The nominees for the position of federal commissioners are: Senator Ayogu Eze from Enugu State, Peter Opara imo State fed commoner, Hawa Umaru Aliyu Jigawa State, Rekiya Tanko Haruna Kebbi State, Ismaila Mohamed Agaka Kwara State and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola Oyo State.