Buhari presents Tinubu to Imo indigenes, appreciates support for APC

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, thanked indigenes for continuous support for his administration, government of the state, and All Progressives Congress (APC), asking for more support to consolidate on the gains.

President Buhari, who presented the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to teeming supporters at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, said the flagbearer would carry on with his legacy.

The President presented the party’s flagbearer to the crowd accompanied by the Governors of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ebonyi State, David Umahi and other party leaders led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Welcoming President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Uzodinma noted that President Buhari had shown more love and understanding for the South East than previous leaders, thanking the President for historic projects, like the Second Niger Bridge.

“Mr President you have been too good to Imo State,’’ he said, listing development projects to include upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre to a teaching hospital, Alvan Ikoku College of Education to university and construction of roads in the state.

“Imo State people are very happy with you Mr President. Your presence here today further shows the strength of the party in the state. Imo State is for APC, and APC is for Imo. In words and actions, we will not disappoint you,’’ he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked party supporters in the state for coming out to receive the President and presidential candidate, adding that it validates “the handshake across the Niger’’.

He said the presidential candidate had the capacity to move the nation forward, having left landmark records in Lagos State.

Governor of Ebonyi State said President Buhari had always granted the wish of the South East leaders, particularly in providing support for development.

“No government from the South East has asked you for anything and you turned it down. You are a man of your words.

You live what you say, and say what you believe. We are thankful for the second Niger bridge,’’ he said.

The National Chairman of the APC said Asiwaju would succeed the President, after May 29th, urging support for the candidate to further the gains of the party in the South East.

“APC came with love to share on this Valentine’s Day,’’ he added.

In his remark, Asiwaju said love will be sustained in the state, and across the country, to bring more peace and unity.

“We come with love, peace, stability and progress,’’ he said.

Asiwaju said President Buhari represents integrity, honesty and dependability and had worked very hard to “retool’’ the nation, after the poor management of the country by previous governments.

“The National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, admitted on national television that the party had done damage to the country. You heard it. Will you still vote for the party?,’’ he queried.

Asiwaju Tinubu said the incorruptible character of President Buhari will be sustained, while the efforts at infrastructural development, particularly electricity and energy, will be further improved.

