Buhari, Osinbajo felicitate President-elect Tinubu at 71

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 71, on March 29, with history beckoning to lead the country from May 29.

The President in a message issued in Abuja, joined members of the President-elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

As the President-Elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirmed that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.

President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Asiwaju and his family.

Similarly, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also felicitated with the President-elect, on the ocassion of his 71st birthday, and prayed God to grant him more wisdom and strength in the years to come.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice President he stated that “today’s occasion is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dolly and I rejoice with you, the family, friends and associates on this occasion of your 71st birthday.

“We thank the Almighty God for his grace and enablement upon your life that has made possible your many years of service and contributions to Lagos State, our nation and our great party.

“This occasion of your 71st birthday is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“All we can offer you in this solemn period is a prayer. That the Lord will help you in this assignment and give you good health, strength, and wisdom to serve our people and our nation excellently.

Happy Birthday! God bless you.”