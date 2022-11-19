Buhari orders immediate increases in salary, welfare of judicial officers

By Andrew Orolua

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission, RMFAC, to take immediate measures to effect increases in the salary and allowances of judicial officers.

He said that RMFAC and the Attorney General of the Federation should take immediate action in this regard in the implementation of the enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers.

Buhari stated this on Friday at the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education.

The President spoke through Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN, who represented him at the occasion, a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, disclosed.

The President said this and many other initiatives were targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary, which he said remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy.

“This administration will, therefore, continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary, as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone,” he said.

President Buhar also called on the judiciary to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession and operate with accountability and probity in the exercise of their judicial and administrative duties.

He also charged the Council of Legal Education to sustain the trust by optimally maintaining and running the project in furtherance of the quest to improve and sustain high standards in legal education, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“The legal profession thrives on sound learning, ethical values, and good character; therefore, it is our abiding duty to sustain high standards for those on whose shoulders rest the future of both the bar and the bench,” he said.

He also commended the River State Governor Nyesom Wike and congratulated the people of the State, the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law and the entire justice sector family for the initiative, which he said culminated in the building and handing over of the new campus to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School.

He described as commendable the naming the newly commissioned campus after Nabo Graham-Douglas, SAN; former Attorney-General of Eastern Nigeria, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State and Attorney-General of the Federation.

