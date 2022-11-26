Buhari, Okowa condole with family of Gospel Musician, Sammie Okposo

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday sympathised with family, friends, and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

The late Okposo died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 51, and hailed from Ivori-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari said the demise of the singer on Friday has left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

Buhari commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who had over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

The president noted the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the Okposo family and people of Isoko in the state over the passing of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Okowa’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba.

According to him, late Okposo, who died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 51 , hailed from Ivori-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta.

Okowa, Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed sadness over the passing of the “Wellu Wellu” crooner.

He said that Okposo’s death was a big loss to the deceased’s family, Delta, and lovers of gospel music across the world.

Okowa said Okposo’s passing was particularly painful, considering his immense talent and outstanding contributions to the growth of gospel music locally and globally.

The governor described late Okposo as a gentleman gospel artiste, who contributed to the growth and development of modern entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He said that as one of the scions of the gospel genre of the music industry, Okposo would be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of an illustrious son of our state and a great minister in gospel music

“The news of his death was shocking and it is indeed, a great loss because he was a valued asset to Deltans and Nigerians, especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship God,” he said.

Okowa prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear his exit.

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrities expressed shock, just as they grieve over the sudden demise of gospel musician, Sammie Okposo.

Reacting to the tragedy in an Instagram post on Friday, Uche Jambo shared the image of a burning candle with the caption, “We can’t question God.”

Actress Empress Njamah wrote on her Instagram page saying, “Sammy why? Why? Answer me. This cut is too DEEP. So many questions that need answers.”

Comedienne Lepacious Bose on her Instagram said, “No! Nooo!! I refuse to accept this report. Lord, please no.

Sammie’s colleague, Tosin Bee posted his video on his Facebook page with the caption, “Wow! Still find it hard to believe. Just last night, we were discussing how we should let you know that it is finally time to unleash this product that you adore.

“You poured yourself into it, and constantly followed up on the status. Just when we are about to release this project Haaaaaaaa!”

Comedian Woli Arole said, “May the Lord comfort the Okposo family. Rest In Peace, Sammie Okposo.”

