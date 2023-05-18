Buhari mourns Methodist Church Prelate Emeritus, Mbang

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with all Methodists in Nigeria and the Diaspora on the passing of the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

This is contained in a statement issued by the president’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buhari also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mbang family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom and the entire body of Christ in Nigeria and worldwide.

He noted that the late Mbang “was indeed a spiritual colossus beyond the shores of his fatherland.”

The president acknowledged the deceased as the longest leader of the church, the first Methodist President of Christian Association of Nigeria and the first Black President of World Methodist Council, among other pioneering positions.

He also noted that Mbang displayed “exemplary courage, forthrightness, wisdom, intellectualism and selflessness” in his over six decades of service to God and humanity.

“Having retired as prelate in 2006, Mbang, until his transition at 86, remained an invaluable voice of reason and source of encouragement to many within and outside government, especially in his home state, Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Buhari enjoined all those mourning the eminent statesman and church icon to take solace in the knowledge that he lived a life worthy of emulation by all.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed servant of God.