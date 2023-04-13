Buhari makes case for futuristic, global education on Islam

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Madinah, Saudi Arabia says the spread of true knowledge of the region of Islam is the most important task now facing global Muslims while commending, at the same time, the Saudi government for deploying latest technological tools in presenting the core of Islam, its lofty purposes, and qualitative teachings.

Speaking after an extensive tour of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in the city as part of his engagement in the Holy City, President Buhari said the Muslim community needs a system that is futuristic, bringing knowledge and education in a new system that will make for a good understanding of the very features of the religion.

“It is necessary,” said the President, “to have a better understanding of the religion, away from its misconstrued teachings and perceptions as a way to achieving global peace, harmony and progress.”

He praised the Saudi authorities for their efforts to take the world to the established roots of Islamic civilization, adding however that a more concerted international effort is needed.

According to him, the Museum “seeks to preserve and present Islam in its true and pure image, and in its noble and elevated teachings, and that it is a message of mercy, love, justice, peace, and moderation, through cultural exhibitions and museums where the beauty of buildings and the majesty of meanings are combined.

“It also seeks to provide a comprehensive cultural overview of the Prophet, his noble manners, great morals, and flexible teachings, in a distinct scientific and research-based approach, using the latest technologies, and the most advanced and creative presentation tools.”

