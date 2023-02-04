Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others to attend ‘Day of Tribute’ for Mbazulike Amechi

By Tunde Opalana

President Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent Nigerians from various walks of life are expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the programme for the funeral of a foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor).

Also expected at the event, which is slated to hold on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, are; the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who has been chosen as the Chairman of the occasion, while the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been penciled down as the Special Guests of Honour.

Three leading presidential candidates in the coning February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, are among those invited for the programme.

Several State governors, ministers, party chieftains and members of the Diplomat Community have already indicated their interest in attending the programme billed for 12noon.

Other top government functionaries, captains of industries, high profile politicians and professionals from various walks of life are expected to grace the programme.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the ‘Day of Tribute’ in Abuja is Senator Ben Obi.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu , Chairman and Hon. CID Maduabum , Secretary of the National Planning Committee stated that a similar ‘Day of Tribute’ has been scheduled to take place at the International Convention Center (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, for the late nationalist by 12 noon on

Tuesday, 14th February 2023 while the remains of Chief Amaechi will be buried on Thursday February 16,2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Various committees have already been set up for the success of the funeral.

One of such is the Finance Committee, which has former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as the Chairman.

Similarly, a 39-member State Organizing Committee, SOC, of eminent personalities has also been constituted in Anambra State to assist the National Planning Committee in organizing a befitting funeral for Chief Amechi. The 39-member SOC has Chief Innocent Chukuwuma, as Chairman and

Chief Maja Umeh as Co-Chairman.

Chief Amechi, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic and former parliamentarian, died on 1st of November 2022.

