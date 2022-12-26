Buhari, I’ll stay away from politics and retire in Daura after leaving Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will stay away from politics and retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Buhari said this on Sunday when he hosted a large delegation of the Abuja community led by the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, at the State House, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader said after leaving office, he will retire to his hometown of Daura to rest and be far away as possible from the 2023 political activities.

Buhari said he has not built another house in Daura and does not intend to build another one soon.

He said: “I haven’t built an extra house in Daura. Those who know me know that I have one house and that is where I will retire to.”

He further expressed appreciation to Nigerians for trusting, supporting, and giving him the opportunity to serve as their leader.

READ ASO: Youths emerge winners of Yamaha Road music challenge

Buhari, however, reassured Nigerians that he will not stay in office a day longer than the stipulated time.

In his address earlier, the FCT minister thanked the President for opening his doors to his neighbours for one last time.

While noting that the Christmas visit will be the last in the Buhari regime, Bello expects gratitude that the meeting is held after it was halted for two years, 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a life-size Christmas Card signed by the FCT minister and his deputy, Ramatu Aliyu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...