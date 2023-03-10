Buhari grieves over horrific Lagos train/bus accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy over the accident involving a train and Lagos State BRT staff bus Thursday in Shogunle area of Ikeja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a reaction to the incident, President Buhari said: “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad.

“I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

The President commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.

