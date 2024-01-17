Buhari didn’t interfere in my cabinet composition – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, eulogised his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the composition of his 48-man cabinet last August.

The President spoke in Abuja at the venue of the launch of a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’, authored by ex-presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Addressing Buhari, who handed over power to him on May 29, 2023 upon the completion of double terms of eight years, Tinubu thanked his predecessor for being a statesman.

Tinubu, who addressed the room crowded with serving and former political office holder, said, “After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude in whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat’.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you. “Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are.”

Buhari’s wife, Aisha; ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Senate President Godswill Akpabio, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, among several other dignitaries graced the book launch.