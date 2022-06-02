Buhari calls for global cooperation to avert looming food crisis

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for world leaders to come together and strategise on ways to avert the looming food crisis around the world.

President Buhari made the call yesterday in Madrid, Spain at the Royal Palace during an audience with his Royal Majesty, King Felipe VI in continuation of his State Visit to the country, DailyTimes gathered.

The two leaders canvassed a global action to stem the food problem especially in wheat production occasioned by the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging world leaders to take concrete actions to avert the crisis.

The King said Nigeria was an important country and looked forward to an opportunity to visit the country especially against the background of stronger cooperation being forged by the two countries.

President Buhari thanked the Spanish Monarch for the invitation and hospitality extended to him since his arrival and updated him on happenings in Nigeria especially as the country gears up for general elections.

In a separate meeting with President Pedro Sanchez, President Buhari said his country looked forward to increasing bilateral relations between both nations.

READ ALSO: Court jails Chinese man over Naira mutilation

The Nigerian leader commended his Spanish counterpart for his leadership qualities and contributions in the war against terror in Sub-Saharan Africa especially in Mali, looking forward to cooperation in the area.

The two leaders discussed areas of cooperation on which Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

President Sanchez emphasized that, as a major partner of Spain in Africa, Nigeria was a country that his people really wanted to have a stronger partnership with going forward.

He commended President Buhari for his leadership roles in Africa especially in the area of strengthening of democratic ideals. Currently, Spain is the largest importer of Nigerian gas and the third largest importer of Nigerian crude, and with the visit, the two leaders hoped for bigger trade relations.

At the end of the visit, nine Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were signed, namely: Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal Matters; Transfer of Sentenced Persons; Extradition; Economic and Commercial Cooperation; Tourism. Others were on Sports; Health; the Fight Against COVID-19; and Science and Innovation.

In another development, President Buhari has expressed happiness over the appointment of Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese, Anambra State, as a Cardinal in the Catholic Church by Pope Francis.

Bishop Okpaleke becomes the fifth Cardinal from Nigeria. Others before him are Dominic Ekandem, Francis Arinze, Anthony Okogie and John Onaiyekan.

He is among the 21 new Cardinals Pope Francis announced on May 29.

President Buhari commended the Pope for finding a capable Nigerian in the person of Bishop Okpaleke to be one of the two nominees from the African continent and congratulated the Nigerian Christian Community on this choice, describing the Cardinal-designate as ably qualified, and that having him in that position will benefit the country.

The President also commended the commitment of the Catholic Church to unity, peace and progress of the Nigerian state.

He also highlighted the effort of the Church in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its support and commitment in favour of the poor and most vulnerable members of the society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...