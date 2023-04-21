Buhari bids Vietnam ambassador farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the outgoing ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Nigeria, Luong Quoc Thinh, offering him best wishes in his next assignment.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Best wishes in your next assignment. In your three years’ tour of duty here, we have virtually lived together. Congratulations on a successful term,” he said.

He thanked the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for its support in areas of security and economic development, expressing the wish that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to grow.

Earlier in his remarks, Thinh congratulated the Nigerian president on the successful 2023 general elections, and the widespread victory of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls.

He canvassed a good relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the APC.

While maintaining that the coronavirus pandemic affected a good part of his stay in the country, Thinh lauded Buhari on how Nigeria admirably tackled the global health challenge, and how the economy was being rebuilt.

