Buhari attends CHOGM meeting in Kigali

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed Abuja for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), being held from June 20 to 26, 2022.

At CHOGM 2022, the President will join other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than 2 billion people living in the 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific that make up the Commonwealth, DailyTimes gathered.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

READ ALSO: Abdulrazaq flags off fresh support for Kwara’s crop…

President Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...