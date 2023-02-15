Buhari assents to Defence Research and Development Bureau Act, 3 other bills

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Defecnce Research and Development Bureau Act, 2022 passed by the National Assembly, in furtherance of Section 58 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Act is to establish the Defense Research and Development Bureau to conduct and coordinate robust research and development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Act provides for a realistic defence policy for basic and applied research on defence items and equipment, initiate and coordinate the scientific, technological, and environmental research activities of the armed forces, provides strategic direction for self-reliance and security needs, evaluate needs and liaise with private and government research institutions on defence and related items and equipment.

According to Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly Matters-Senate, President Buhari also gave his assent to three other bills.

The bills are:National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022; The Act repeals the National Commission for Refugees Act, Cap. N21 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and enacts the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022 to provide a framework for the management, rehabilitation, return, reintegration, and resettlement of the victims of displacement, migrants, refugees and other persons of concern.

READ ALSO: National Economic Council endorses Nigeria agenda 2050

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022; The Act repeals the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Act, Cap. N137 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and enacts the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 to develop and promote Nigeria as a travel and tourism destination.

National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2022; The Act establishes the National Assembly Trust fund for the purpose of research provision of library equipment and related facilities, and enhance the research capacity of legislators and staff of the National Assembly Library.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...